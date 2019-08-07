J Om Prakash passes away; Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others mourn
After the news of J Om Prakash's demise, a string of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their condolences with the family.
Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, veteran filmmaker J. Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday morning on August 7, 2019. After this news, a string of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their condolences with the family.
J Om Prakash was known for superhit dramas that started with the letter 'A' such as Aayee Milan Ki Bela, Aaya Saawan Jhum Ke and Aap Ki Kasam in the 1970s and the 1980s. Om Prakash breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai. The director was 93.
A veteran journalist Indermohan Singh Pannu told IANS: "He was very active all through his career, making women-oriented films and an important functionary of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association and other industry associations."
Amitabh Bachchan, who was also seen at the last rites of J Om Prakash, which was hosted at a Vile Parle crematorium tweeted how gentle a human being he was.
T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul ..
Ajay Devgn, who shares a warm relationship with Hrithik Roshan and family also shared his condolences and mentioned how Om Prakash's contribution to Indian cinema was an important one.
Om Prakash ji you will be missed and remembered forever. Your contributions to Indian cinema is a gift left behind for all of us! My deepest condolences and prayers to the family @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N
Akshay Kumar, who on the work front will be next seen in the cop drama Sooryavanshi, shared: "Heard of another sad demise of veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash ji...known for path-breaking cinema, much ahead of his times. Heartfelt condolences to @iHrithik and family [sic]"
Kavita Krishnamurthy also shared how sad she was after hearing the news. "Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri J. Om Prakash. A great producer and filmmaker. May his soul rest in peace!"
Hrithik Roshan, who was extremely close to his grandfather was saddened after hearing the news. A source close to Hrithik had told mid-day: "Duggu is very close to his naana (but calls him deda) and always picked up stuff for him whenever he's travelling abroad."
Here is what other celebrities have tweeted:
Ranvir Shorey said: "More bad news. One of the doyens of the Hindi film industry, J. Om Prakash passes away. Condolences to the family and friends. RIP. Respect."
Kunal Kohli also shared: "J. Om Prakashji. A legend of a filmmaker. RIP sir. You will live on through your films & evergreen music. Prayers and thoughts with the family."
Luv Sinha tweeted: "Condolences to you and the entire family Hrithik. J. Om Prakash was a lovely soul who contributed to the industry in so many ways. May you all find the strength to cope with such a terrible loss."
Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather J Om Prakash Mehra passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 93. The noted filmmaker's funeral was held at a crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, at 12:30 pm on August 7. All pictures/Sameer Markande and Yogen Shah
Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra came in to offer their last respects to J Om Prakash at his residence in Juhu. The filmmaker passed away at 8 am on August 7, 2019.
In picture: Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan at J Om Prakash's last rites.
J Om Prakash was best known for directing films such as Aap Ki Kasam, Aakhir Kyon?, Apna Bana Lo, Apnapan, Aasha, Arpan, Aadmi Khilona Hai. He also produced box office hit films like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Aas Ka Panchhi, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, and many others.
Rakesh Roshan's wife Pinky Roshan at her father J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Sussanne Khan also came in to pay her last respects to J Om Prakash at his last rites in Vile Parle. Sussanne came in with her sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan.
Hrithik Roshan was extremely close to his grandfather. A source close to Hrithik had told mid-day, "Duggu is very close to his naana (but calls him deda) and always picked up stuff for him whenever he's travelling abroad."
In picture: Sussanne with Hrehaan Roshan at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Hrithik Roshan's sister Suniana Roshan was tearful as she bid adieu to her maternal grandfather J Om Prakash.
Recently, Hrithik Roshan had shared a couple of images of himself with his grandfather, J Om Prakash, calling him his 'super teacher'.
In picture: Hrithik Roshan with grandmother at J Om Prakash's last rites.
Hrithik Roshan had tweeted: "#MySuperTeacher - My Nana who I lovingly call Deda, for the lessons he has taught me at every stage of my life, which I share with my kids now. And Dr Oza, my speech therapist as a child, who taught me to accept my weakness and helped me overcome my fear of stammer. [sic]"
In picture: Veteran actor Prem Chopra and others J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Actor Deepak Parashar was one of the first few to confirm the news of his uncle's passing on Twitter and wrote, "My dearest uncle "Mr J Om Prakash"passed away about an hour ago So saddened as he joins his friend, my Mamaji "Mr Mohan Kumar "in heaven ! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us ! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him ! Om Shanti ! [sic]"
Amitabh Bachchan also tweeted to offer his condolences and wrote, "J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. [sic]"
In picture: Abhishek Bachchan came in to offer his condolence to Hrithik Roshan and family at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Kunal Kapoor arrives to offer his condolence to Hrithik Roshan and family at J Om Prakash's last rites at a crematorium in Vile Parle.
Veteran actor Jeetendra also came in to pay his respects to filmmaker J Om Prakash at the Vile Parle crematorium.
Vicky Kaushal's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta also came in to offer his condolences at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Pahlaj Nihalani came in to offer his condolences at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Producer Madhu Mantena also came in to pay his last respects at J Om Prakash's last rites in Vile Parle.
Hrithik Roshan, father Rakesh Roshan and family, Abhishek Bachchan, Jeetendra, Kunal Kapoor among other celebs came in to pay their last respects to filmmaker J Om Prakash at his last rites in at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai. We have pictures
