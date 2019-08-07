J Om Prakash passes away; Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and others mourn

bollywood

After the news of J Om Prakash's demise, a string of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their condolences with the family.

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather, veteran filmmaker J. Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday morning on August 7, 2019. After this news, a string of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their condolences with the family.

J Om Prakash was known for superhit dramas that started with the letter 'A' such as Aayee Milan Ki Bela, Aaya Saawan Jhum Ke and Aap Ki Kasam in the 1970s and the 1980s. Om Prakash breathed his last at his residence in Mumbai. The director was 93.

A veteran journalist Indermohan Singh Pannu told IANS: "He was very active all through his career, making women-oriented films and an important functionary of the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association and other industry associations."

Amitabh Bachchan, who was also seen at the last rites of J Om Prakash, which was hosted at a Vile Parle crematorium tweeted how gentle a human being he was.

T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Ajay Devgn, who shares a warm relationship with Hrithik Roshan and family also shared his condolences and mentioned how Om Prakash's contribution to Indian cinema was an important one.

Om Prakash ji you will be missed and remembered forever. Your contributions to Indian cinema is a gift left behind for all of us! My deepest condolences and prayers to the familyðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who on the work front will be next seen in the cop drama Sooryavanshi, shared: "Heard of another sad demise of veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash ji...known for path-breaking cinema, much ahead of his times. Heartfelt condolences to @iHrithik and family [sic]"

Kavita Krishnamurthy also shared how sad she was after hearing the news. "Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri J. Om Prakash. A great producer and filmmaker. May his soul rest in peace!"

Hrithik Roshan, who was extremely close to his grandfather was saddened after hearing the news. A source close to Hrithik had told mid-day: "Duggu is very close to his naana (but calls him deda) and always picked up stuff for him whenever he's travelling abroad."

Here is what other celebrities have tweeted:

Ranvir Shorey said: "More bad news. One of the doyens of the Hindi film industry, J. Om Prakash passes away. Condolences to the family and friends. RIP. Respect."

Kunal Kohli also shared: "J. Om Prakashji. A legend of a filmmaker. RIP sir. You will live on through your films & evergreen music. Prayers and thoughts with the family."

Luv Sinha tweeted: "Condolences to you and the entire family Hrithik. J. Om Prakash was a lovely soul who contributed to the industry in so many ways. May you all find the strength to cope with such a terrible loss."

