Jabariya Jodi director Prashant Singh: We are highlighting old practice of forced marriages

bollywood

In Jabariya Jodi, both Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's characters have contrasting ideologies

Prashant Singh

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's upcoming film Jabariya Jodi is set against the backdrop of 'Pakadwa Shaadi'. A practice prevalent in parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which involves an eligible bachelor being picked up at gunpoint by goons, contracted to get him married forcefully by the bride's family, usually to avoid paying a hefty dowry.

Enlightening on the subject director Prashant Singh says, "The response to the trailer and songs has been overwhelming. Many such 'jodis' have connected with us and are happy that we are bringing this issue of 'Pakadwa Shaadi' to light. Though the film has a comical treatment to it, we are also highlighting the old practice of forced marriages."

"The film gives an entertaining take on this unpleasant reality. In the film, both Sidharth and Parineeti's characters have contrasting ideologies. While Sidharth takes up contracts of groom kidnapping for 'forced marriages', Parineeti doesn't believe in anything 'jabariya' or forced," the director added.

Not only the trailer but also the film's songs have become an instant rage. From Khadke Glassy to Zilla Hillela, the famous folk song and the love ballad, Dhoonde Ankhiyaan, everything has struck a right chord with music lovers.

Shot at real locations, Jabariya Jodi also boasts of a stellar ensemble cast featuring performers like Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

