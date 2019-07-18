Jabariya Jodi shares the romantic side with new track Dhoonde Akhiyaan. Check it out

bollywood

The song with beautiful chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will please your heart

Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra in the still from the song

Giving us back to back tracks which got us hooked to the jukebox, Jabariya Jodi shared the romantic side with their new song Dhoonde Akhiyaan which surely has made us twirl with the magic of love around us. The song with beautiful chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will please your heart.

The song shared by the makers captured the essence behind the songs, "Eyes will weave the magic of love with the heartfelt #DhoondeAkhiyaan song out now."

The soulful track will set the perfect mood for the dreamy monsoon. Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth show the softer side after some peppy tracks that made everyone sway to the beats.

Check out the song here:

The Prashant Singh directorial is shot at real locations in Uttar Pradesh to give the right flavour and will witness Sidharth Malhotra essay a rustic character, for the first time ever with Parineeti Chopra. The due is reuniting to deliver a one of its kind love story to the audience- a surprise wedding of the year which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 2, 2019.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra's character in Jabariya Jodi is based on this man from Bihar?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates