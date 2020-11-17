Jack Black does wet and wild 'WAP' dance

Hollywood actor Jack Black grabbed attention of many when he stripped down to his undergarment for a wet dance. Black had been dared to do the sensual "WAP" dance of rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, and he took it up like a pro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

In the clip posted on Instagram on Monday, he is seen twerking and doing some acrobatic moves on the ground. He got a little help from someone who off camera doused him with water, reports billboard.com.

His friends and admirers soon left hilarious comments. "Get it!!!" said actor Robert Downey Jr., while Jeremy Renner added: "Nothing but love for ya brother."

Actress Naomi Watts left many teary-eyed laughing emojis and trophy emoji with the comment: "Owning it!!" Jack had earlier become talk of town with his shirtless TikTok dance video.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever