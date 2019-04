Jackie Shroff felicitated with Most Stylish Film personality awards at a Middle East awards gala

bollywood

Jackie Shroff won the Most Stylish film personality award at Filmfare Middle East as the magazine celebrated the first year of its glory

Jackie Shroff receiving his awards at the event.

Veteran actor Jackie Shroff has always impressed everyone with his vogue and the actor has received an award for the same. The actor won the Most Stylish film personality award at Filmfare Middle East as the magazine celebrated the first year of its glory.

There's is no denying to the fact that Jackie Shroff is effortlessly cool with his style has set a benchmark. Jackie looked dapper in a black shirt and colourful suit along with his signature cap. The actor has not just carved his niche in Bollywood but has also acted in films over nine languages.

Jackie Shroff is known to be one of the warmest and welcoming Entertainment personalities, he is looked upon by his peers and the Gen next as an actor who actively has contributed to diverse audience segments and cinema.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the trilingual Saaho with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. He will also be seen in Hindi remake of Telugu film Prasthanam along with Sanjay Dutt. In Bollywood, Jackie will be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bharat which is set to release in Edi 2019.

Also view: Rimi Sen, Nora Fatehi, Jacqueline Fernandez at an awards event in Oman

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates