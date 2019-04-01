Jackie Shroff recreates Tera Naam Liya on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

television

Jackie Shroff recreated his famous Tera Naam Liya song with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestant Pikosa's mother who is a huge fan of his

Jackie Shroff

This weekend Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs contestants will sing in front of Juggu Dada aka Jackie Shroff and the beautiful Mouni Roy. The celebrity guests visited the sets to promote their upcoming flick RAW and motivate the contestants.

Whilst on the show, Jackie Shroff and Mouni Roy not only lauded the contestants but took everyone down memory lane. The highlight of the evening was Jackie Shroff recreating his famous Tera Naam Liya song with contestant Pikosa's mother who's a huge fan of his.

Right after Pikosa performed to the song Rambha Ho Ho Ho from the movie Armaan, her mother Alka Moharkar requested Jackie to dance with her to his evergreen song. She declared that it was her dream to groove with him and she wants it to turn to reality on the show.

Jackie happily obliged and sportingly danced with Pikosa's mother and took the audience back to the '90s with their romantic act. Isn't that adorable?

All the contestants and host Ravi Dubey danced to the song Naagin with Mouni Roy after which she also gave a melodious performance to the song Vande Mataram from her next movie RAW. Judge Richa Sharma reminisced her early days in the industry and sang Lambi Judai dedicating the performance to Jackie.

