Jackky Bhagnani acquires the rights of the Arabic song, Mi Gna

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 19:24 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Jackky Bhagnani is all set to create the Indian version of the Arabic song, Mi Gna

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jackky Bhagnani
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Jackky Bhagnani

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has acquired rights to create the Indian adaptation of the Arabic song, Mi Gna by Armenian-American DJ Super Sako.

"Super Sako's voice and talent are inimitable and 'Mi Gna' is a song that had me hooked to it from the moment I heard it. Meeting him in Los Angeles was the universe conspiring to make this collaboration happen. I'm very excited to be working with him," said Jackky.

This is for his music label Jjust Music. Super Sako is looking forward to collaborating with the label. "When I met Jackky in Los Angeles, his vision for music and his openness to creating new experiences inspired me and I knew at that instant that he would be the best person to create the Indian adaptation of my song," he said.

The original version had released in 2016 and was a chartbuster. The new version of the track will be joining the list of other songs like Prada and Choodiyan released under Jackky's label.

Tags

jackky bhagnanibollywood newsEntertainment News

