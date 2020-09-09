Jackky Bhagnani on Akshay Kumar's birthday: You have been an inspiration for me

"You have been an inspiration for me since always" shares Jackky Bhagnani wishing Akshay Kumar on his birthday. Producer Jackky Bhagnani is currently away shooting for Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar and the rest of the team.

Earlier today, on the occasion of Akshay Kumar's birthday, the actor/producer shared a heartfelt post to wish him. Jackky the post with the caption, "Happy Birthday @akshaykumar Sir! You have been an inspiration for me since always. I have been fortunate enough to get to know you closely and learn so much. Your energy, positivity, optimistic approach, ideologies, team spirit, work ethics is absolutely unmatchable. Thank you so much sir for guiding me always. Wish you loads of love and happiness. #HappyBirthdayAkshayKumar"

Jackky Bhagnani's Bell Bottom is one of the first films to start shooting post lockdown with all safety guidelines being followed and is currently being shot in the UK. The film is a spy thriller film directed by Ranjit M, Tewari, set in the 1980s. It also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi and is slated for an April 2021 release. Along with medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house has made it mandatory for all cast and crew to wear a wristwatch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress level and pulse.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar has lined up Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re, and Raksha Bandhan coming up. His horror-comedy, Laxmmi Bomb, which co-stars Kiara Advani, will directly stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. This was earlier slated to release on May 22 on the occasion of Eid.

