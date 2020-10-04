Jackky Bhagnani on completing Bell Bottom shoot: It didn't require any extra effort

Jackky Bhagnani under whose leadership Bell Bottom became the first film to have completed its shoot during the pandemic. Jackky and the team created history in the film industry.

The producer shares, "I am extremely grateful to Akshay Sir without whom nothing would have been possible and also the entire team for being extremely supportive and cooperating with us. It didn't require any extra effort, in fact, everyone was very understanding and embraced everything wholeheartedly. The main agenda personally and holistically was to stay safe while we were all happy to be on the sets and make an amazing movie. I would especially want to thank Ranjit, Rajeev sir and Amit da for capturing the essence and soul of bellbottom amidst so much pressure.”

The film's lead actor Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor recently returned back to Mumbai from United Kingdom.

The actor posted on his verified Twitter account on Friday to share the news with fans, calling it a fruitful schedule.

"Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic! Now its time to head back #JetSetGo," Akshay Kumar tweeted on Friday.

He also shared a beautiful photograph from the airport where he can be seen posing in front of an aircraft along with the film's actress Vaani Kapoor. The film was being shot in Glasgow, Scotland. Commenting on Akshay's tweet, Huma Qureshi, who also features in the film, wrote: "Yaay! Last days to wear warm hoodies already.. come back to apna desh now #Bellbottom."

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, Bellbottom stars Akshay Kumar alongside Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The spy thriller film is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

