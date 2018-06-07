Jackky Bhagnani starts shooting for Anandwaa

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Anandwaa explores the journey of a man who chooses to handle a life-altering situation with humour

Jackky Bhagnani

Actor Jackky Bhagnani started shooting for the film Anandwaa on Thursday in Mumbai.

The actor will play the lead role in the film, which is an ode to Hrishikesh Mukherjee's cult classic Anand. The 1971 film featured the late actor Rajesh Khanna and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Anand, which had a storyline of strong friendship between Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, it would be really interesting to see if Jackky could match the expectations.

"I am very excited to play this role. Anand is such a poignant and beautiful film. I am honoured to be working for this project. The film requires a lot of sensitivity and what drew me to the script was how maturely the writing was handled.

"I am sure the audience will love the film", Jackky Bhagnani said in a statement.

Directed by Abir Sengupta, Anandwaa explores the journey of a man who chooses to handle a life-altering situation with humour. It is being made as a comic satire.

