Jackky Bhagnani: Would urge Lataji to listen to Mitron's Chalte Chalte once

After Lata Mangeshkar lashes out at the recreated version of her Pakeezah classic, Jackky Bhagnani claims song is effort to 'move ahead with time'

When the makers of Jackky Bhagnani-starrer Mitron recreated the gem, Chalte Chalte from Pakeezah (1972), they found an avid critic in Lata Mangeshkar, who had rendered the original. Asserting that she doesn't wish to hear the redux version, the legend expressed her disappointment at the frequency with which music composers of today "lift acknowledged, beloved classics and shuffle the notes around."

When mid-day reached out to Bhagnani, he said, "If Lataji has commented about the song, she must be correct. She's amused at why songs are being remixed so often these days. But I would urge ma'am to listen to the song once."



A still from the song

Tanishk Bagchi, who has previously taken over the reins of several remixes - including The Humma Song and Tamma Tamma Again - has crafted the song with Atif Aslam rendering the vocals. Bhagnani insists that the track is an attempt to introduce the current generation to the classic.

"The song is moving with time. When I visited Coimbatore recently, a fan complimented me on the track. He had never heard the original. We are not ruining the sanctity of the song."

