Jacqueline Fernandez Announces Wrap On Dharmshala Schedule Of Bhoot Police

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Sunday announced a wrap of the Dharamshala schedule of her next horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' and shared a picture of herself holding a rose.
The 'Kick' actor along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam were shooting for the horror-comedy in the mesmerising location here.
Dressed in a pink fur coat and matching cap, the 'Judwaa 2' star stood amid the rich flora of the hilly region. In the backdrop, one can catch a mesmerising view of the breathtakingly beautiful location, as the sun shines amid the shrubs.
Announcing a wrap on the film's schedule from Dharmshala, the 'Race 3' star wrote in the caption, "Schedule wrap #dharamshala #bhootpolice what a crazy ride that was!!!! I'm missing the team already!! #saifalikhan @arjunkapoor @yamigautam @pavankirpalani @akshaipuri @rameshtaurani @tips @jaya.taurani @savleenmanchanda @shaanmu @abhishek4reel @marcepedrozo @travellingchef_sk @nat_chava @manishamelwani see you all soon!!!!" [SIC]
Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. The makers had earlier announced that the movie will be filmed in Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Palampur.
