Jacqueline Fernandez cancels ad shoot after crew members test COVID-19 positive

Shooting indeed is a tough thing to do amid COVID-19 times! On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez was forced to cancel an ad shoot for a haircare brand after some members of her crew tested positive for COVID-19. The results came hours before the shoot, causing panic among her staff.

Jacqueline took to her Instagram stories to inform that she has been tested negative. Here's what the actress wrote in the statement, "Hello Everyone, We were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance. Both the infected members are currently self-isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance."

French make up and hairstylist Florian Hurel had been roped in for the shoot.

Jacqueline Fernandez's unfiltered selfie on Instagram sans make-up, flaunting her freckles has become popular. "And out come the freckles," she captioned the images along with rainbow, sunflower and sun emojis.

Last month it was revealed that Jacqueline and her lookalike Amanda Cerny have been roped in to do a video podcast together. Amanda is an actress, model and influencer who has been in news in India for her strong resemblance with Bollywood star Jacqueline. Conversations will revolve around about sex, dating, wellness and culture, while delivering to audiences all that feels good'.

Jacqueline's recent work?

She recently made her digital debut with the web film Mrs Serial Killer and launched an online dance competition, Home Dancer. The actress also featured in the video of Salman Khan's song "Tere bina", shot at the actor's Panvel farmhouse during lockdown.

