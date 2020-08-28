Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her staff

Jacqueline Fernandez loves to celebrate every featival with equal gusto, and when it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, how could the actress lag behind? The Mrs Serial Killer actress was seen celebrating the festival with her staff and his family.

Tarun Mahanti took to his social media and shared these photos:

View this post on Instagram ðð A post shared by TARUN MAHANTI (@tmahanti) onAug 26, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

It's a carousel of images where the actress is seen sharing joy on this beautiful occasion with them. The actress had also shared a snippet of doing the Ganesh aarti last night on her social media and her audiences loved her enthusiasm for the festival.

The actress has always celebrated every occasion with her team and staff members and they are like an extended family to her. On multiple occasions, we have seen Jacqueline goofing around and having a lot of fun with them just like she would with friends.

The actress has had a great 2020 with back-to-back song releases and she also announced Kick 2 recently. The actress has also joined hands with Amanda Cerny for a podcast and is partnering with Action Against Hunger Foundation.

