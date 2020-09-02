Jacqueline Fernandez during lockdown: Keeping myself strong and keeping my thoughts positive

As the world fights to curb the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and try our best to overcome this challenge, Jacqueline Fernandez is spreading messages of hope, positivity and mental health. The actress suggests that if we have a positive mindset, anything is possible.

Owing to her beauty and approach towards positivity she is an inspiration to many. During a recent live chat, Jacqueline shared her thoughts on what kept her going through this quarantine and how she rose to be a stronger person mentally and the privileges of being at home. She said, "This is our fifth month and counting that we are now in lockdown phase and we are all quarantined and life has changed drastically for each and every single one of us across the globe. So I just wanna start by saying that, I am so so grateful for the millions of people out there right now who are the front liners, who are out there to protect us, who are really risking their lives every single day to be out there and risking the threat of COVID 19 on themselves and I just wanna say that I really do feel that, I feel very very blessed by the fact I am sitting at home right now in lockdown in quarantine but that I still have that privilege to be able to do that because there are so many people out there who really did not have the choice, who had to be out there either working at the office like they are back at their jobs and it is a risk for so many people and in spite of the fact that I do wanna work very very badly, I still have the privilege to actually be at home safe."

Jackie further said, "So I just wanna you know really count my blessings and also my gratitude to all the people who are out there and who I mean doing what they can in this really terrible scenario right now. However I also feel you know we have reached month 5 and you and me have been working together over the past couple of weeks, and I came to you mainly because you know there is so much uncertainty in the air and there is just so many possibilities for the mind to travel and to go into thoughts that you wouldn't normally be thinking because this is a very abnormal situation."

Jacqueline opening up more said, "Honestly like I have, we have all this time suddenly to be chatting and talking to friends and everyone seems to be having this very similar feeling of uneasiness or anxiety or you know mental fatigue. When we started our session as well, these were a lot of my problems, where I was just really uncertain and I didn't know where to channel energy either and you took me through an amazing course and this is been my path towards mental fitness and this is something that I have really been trying to focus on during this quarantine is keeping myself strong and keeping my thoughts positive and just you know trying to fill it up with joy and trying to make the most of this opportunity of this scenario."

Jacqueline is probably the biggest believer in the power of positive mindset and like she says everything happens because of our own thoughts. Believe in it and make it to the top.

Being an avid believer in giving back to the society, Jacqueline has recently joined hands with Hunger foundation to provide nutrition to two villages in Maharashtra. She also has partnered with Amanda Cerny for a podcast series on the 'feel-good' attribute. Apart from this, she will also be seen in recently announced 2nd instalment of movie Kick 2.

