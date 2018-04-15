Jacqueline Fernandez looks cute as a button in this childhood photo

Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to wish Sinhalese New Year to everyone with her throwback photo



Jacqueline Fernandez shared this picture on her Instagram account

On Saturday, on the occasion of Sinhalese New Year, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a childhood photo of hers on Instagram. The actress is seen dressed in a pink Kandyan saree as a child, where she flashes her beautiful smile. The day is an auspicious one as it marks the Sinhalese New Year of the people based in Sri Lanka.

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share the photo and wrote, "Happy Sinhalese New Year everyone! My first Kandyan saree (sic)." Her post was filled with sweet comments such as, "so sweet Chota baby (sic)" and "you are such a pretty person in and out, so down to earth and bubbly all the time... (sic)."

Well, Jacqueline looks exactly the same even now, with her smile intact.

Apart from Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez has also launched her brand Just F and says fitness and fashion are fun-filled journeys rather than destinations. "I have always believed that fitness and fashion are not destinations, but fun-filled journeys. They are, to me, a way of living, and as such I want my active-wear to reflect my personality and complement my lifestyle," Jacqueline said in a statement.

