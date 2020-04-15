Jacqueline Fernandez on her depression: Lived on my own, have learned to deal with issues

Depression is a dark truth of the Hindi film industry. Deepika Padukone, who openly spoke about it multiple times on television and social media and even has an Organisation to help people who have suffered from the problem, once said Bollywood isn't as glamourous and easy as it looks. And not only Padukone, but a lot of Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff, and Karan Johar have spoken about the same.

And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Jacqueline Fernandez also opened up and spilled the beans like never before. She said, "I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where every day there is a speculation or rumours, and then there is social media. You have access to so much information on what people think about you, say about you, it is on public platform."

She added, "I don't verbalise it but sometimes just having people around is nice. I might not to them about my problems, I rarely do except with my therapist. But at the same time, just having people around you forget about these problems. It is good and important to have people around."

She also spoke about how she was lonely at one point of time and had nobody around but herself. "For the longest time I haven't had people around. I literally lived on my own, I have learned to deal with issues on my own. But now with people around, it is settling and peaceful for me," said the actress.

If you carefully observe Jacqueline's Instagram account, the pictures and videos aren't only about her gorgeous and glamourous avatar but they dig deep. You should read her captions that reflect the person she is in real. Her journey from Aladdin in 2009 to Drive in 2019 has been anything but easy. It takes a lot to be in Bollywood, and there are a lot of secrets that are revealed with a lot of courage! Actors like Padukone and Fernandez are lessons why it's crucial to speak up on your problems before they overpower your emotions!

