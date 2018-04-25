Jacqueline Fernandez: Sequels have been very lucky for me

Jacqueline Fernandez who has been a part of some of the hit sequels says that sequels are very lucky for her



Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has been part of blockbuster films like Kick, Race 2, Housefull series and the latest Judwa 2 to her credit. The actresses latest release Judwaa 2 not only became one of the highest grosser of the year minting 227 crores at the box office but also earned the actress immense praises from fans.

While Judwaa 2 did a phenomenal run at the box office her other sequels like Kick, Race 2, Housefull series also crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office. When asked about being part of multiple sequels Jacqueline shared, "It is so funny that it actually feels like it's my tryst with sequels. My success with sequels started with Murder 2. And post that, it is really amazing that I have been offered so many sequels. But they have been very lucky for me I think. Honestly, it is quite encouraging when you're a part of a sequel - not only are they widely appreciated, you can be a part of the future sequels as well. As in the case with the Race franchise. So I am thrilled!"

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently busy shooting for her upcoming franchise Race where the actress will be seen performing high octane action sequence alongside superstar Salman Khan. The actress has recently wrapped the schedule of Race 3 in Abu Dhabi. Race 3 will mark Jacqueline's second Eid release after Kick.

