Jacqueline Fernandez shares excitement two days ahead of Saaho song release on YouTube Vlog

Jacqueline Fernandez actress has yet again posted a new video which shows an immense excitement of her song release Bad Boy

Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez' Instagram account

Jacqueline Fernandez has created a wave by launching her YouTube channel with a surprise video of her journey in the industry. Not only this, the Kick actress has yet again posted a new video which shows an immense excitement of her song release Bad Boy. This peppy track marks her Telugu debut, opposite Prabhas. In the video, the actress has given a few glimpses about the preparation.

Jacqueline also shared: "We are leaving to Croatia for Saaho song and I am so excited and I am also a little bit screwed because I have to be here at 6 am tomorrow to shoot back for Mrs Serial Killer. leave here tomorrow evening go straight to the airport and head out to Croatia and I don't even have time to pack!"

The actress, who is known for her impeccable fashion sense also shared about the essentials that she carries like a set bag. Jacqueline is already with her outfit and is seen giving lessons to her fans on shoes while one wants to dance.

Watch Jacqueline Fernandez' first Telugu song from Saaho here:

Jacqueline Fernandez who has 31.4 million followers on Instagram, where she goes to make her fans smile with her excitement. Speaking of Bad Boy, it is the latest song from Saaho, and the quirky item number is sung by Badshah, Neeti Mohan and composed and written by Badshah. Jacqueline also shared a picture on social media.

Saaho is being touted as the largest film of 2019 and has been made on a mammoth scale. Apart from the lead actors - Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho marks the debut of Prabhas in the Hindi film industry.

Saaho is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. This film also marks the Ek Villain actor's debut in the South Indian film industry. Saaho has been shot in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi simultaneously, and is slated to hit the theatres on August 30.

Speaking of her professional commitments, Jacqueline Fernandez is now moving to the digital space with her most anticipated upcoming OTT, Mrs Serial Killer. Jacqueline will also be seen in her upcoming movie, Kick 2 where the actress will be sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again.

