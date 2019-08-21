Saaho: Prabhas and Jacqueline's Bad boy song tops trend list

regional-cinema

The song is an item number and features Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez and since its release, the song has been trending on number one on youtube!

Prabhas and Jacqueline Fernandez/picture courtesy: Instagram

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho has been the talk of the town since the announcement. On Monday, the makers released the new song from the album titled Bad Boy featuring Jacqueline Fernandez along with Prabhas. The song, sung by Badshah, Neeti Mohan and composed and written by Badshah is winning over the internet. The chemistry of Jacqueline and Prabhas is sizzling. The glimpses of the song were seen in the pre-release event of Saaho in Hyderabad that has impressed the audience.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture on her social media celebrating the love and support that the song has received.

The song showcases, Prabhas, and Jacqueline setting the floor on fire with a backdrop of the pool party and with the various landscapes shot in Austria. Check out the song shared by the makers of Saaho.

Check out Bad Boy from Saaho right here:

Saaho is being touted as the largest film of 2019 and has been made on a mammoth scale. Along with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

The marketing representatives of Saaho have termed and started calling August 30 as 'World Saaho Day' - it's the day when the film is scheduled for its release. Saaho was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, but the film has been postponed and is releasing now on August 30.

Earlier, the director Sujeeth had said that the shooting has taken even longer than expected because of the action which demanded almost two years of prep. The makers have shot an eight-minute-long action-packed climax, recreating a desert in Abu Dhabi. "A set resembling a ruined place was erected on a 10-acre land and special black soil was strewn over it to give it an authentic desert look. A team of 100 fighters from across the globe were hired for a larger-than-life action sequence involving Prabhas and the baddies. It cost Rs 70 crore and was choreographed by the internationally-acclaimed action director Peng Zhang of Hollywood biggies like The Last Samurai, Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Rush Hour 3," revealed a source close to the development.

Saaho marks the debut of Prabhas in the Hindi film industry. At the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai, Prabhas confessed that he loves Bollywood and aspires to continue making films in Hindi, only if the audience acknowledges and loves his hard work. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan following has dubbed this film in Hindi, and called the experience a "difficult" one, whereas, for real, the actor can't speak the language but can read and write. The film marks the Baaghi girl's debut in the South film industry. Touted to be as one of the biggest action films, Saaho is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

