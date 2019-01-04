Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive to release on this date

bollywood

Tarun Mansukhani's directorial venture, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput, will now release on June 28

Yesterday, producer Karan Johar took to social media to share the release date of his long-in-the-making action thriller, Drive.

Tarun Mansukhani's directorial venture, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput, will now release on June 28. It was earlier slated to hit screens in September last year. Tarun's last film was Dostana in 2008.



Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive was slated to release on September 7, 2018. Even before that, the film was earlier slated for a Holi release. Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film with his mother Hiroo Johar, also announced the initial release date on Twitter.

The Dharma and Fox Car franchise races to cinema halls on the 7th of September,2018!! #DRIVE starting @itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline directed by @Tarunmansukhani Buckle up and get set for the zooming ride!! @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi @DharmaMovies pic.twitter.com/qUsxLC1m35 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 14, 2018

Now, the final date has been announced by Karan Johar, himself! The producer tweeted: "On your marks, get set & race. See you in cinemas for a pulsating ride on 28th June, 2019 . #DRIVE@apoorvamehta18 @Tarunmansukhani @itsSSR @Asli_Jacqueline @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi [sic]"

