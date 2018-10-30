Jacqueline Fernandez turns Ballerina as her Instagram universe expands to 22.4 million

bollywood

In order to celebrate her 22.4 Million Instagram followers, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video where she can be seen practising ballerina

Jacqueline Fernandez in her Instagram video

Dressed in a beautiful white ballerina dress, Jacqueline Fernandez looks gorgeous as she thanks her 22.4 million Instagram followers on her social media handle. In order to celebrate her 22.4 Million Instagram followers, Jacqueline shared a video where she can be seen practising ballerina. With a sweet note, she thanked all those who appreciate her and hoped to make them smile.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and thanked her fans saying, "This is for the 22.4 million of you right here with me.. It's been a while since I celebrated you and what you mean to me. You have been with me through the good and the bad and you've stuck around through it all. That makes you FAMILY. I hope I'm always there to make you smile and give you hope whenever you need it.. here's to making our family one of 'respect' and 'loyalty' and growing till we reach the stars love always, Jacqueline Fernandez"

One of the most active celebrities on Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez time and again treats the audience with insights from her life. From sharing pictures of her everyday phenomenon to giving major fitness goals, from treating the fans with her oh-so-hot pole dancing moves to sharing family pictures, Jacqueline Fernandez has slayed it every time.

The actress known for her peppy and cheerful personality is never without a smile. Even with her hectic work schedule, Jacqueline has been known to have a glowing and sunny outlook. Apart from being one of the leading Bollywood ladies, Jacqueline Fernandez is also an active humanitarian. The actress addressed the One Young World Event in Hague as she expressed her thoughts about sexual harassment.

Jacqueline has time and again voice her opinions on social and global issues becoming a popular face worldwide. Recently, Jacqueline Fernandez represented the voice of animal welfare at the UN on the world animal day as she took 8 million petition signatures voicing her opinion against animal testing.

The actress also took a step towards rebuilding Kerala after the unfortunate floods hit the state earlier this year. Apart from Animal welfare, Jacqueline Fernandez also supports Marine Conservation and has been actively contributing to create awareness amongst the masses using social media platforms.

