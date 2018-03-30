Jacqueline Fernandez wishes Baaghi 2 team All the best!

Jacqueline Fernandez who has also featured in a special number for Baaghi 2 recreating the iconic track Ek Do Teen as a tribute to the original, wished the film's team for the release



Jacqueline Fernandez

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to social media to give a shoutout to Baaghi 2 team. Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead releases worldwide today. Jacqueline Fernandez marked the film's release by giving a shoutout to the 'Baaghi 2' team on social media. Jacqueline Fernandez who has also featured in a special number for Baaghi 2 recreating the iconic track Ek Do Teen as a tribute to the original, wished the film's team for the release.

The Judwaa 2 actress shares a very warm bond with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala. The duo has collaborated on several projects and their association has proved to be a successful one over the years. Co-star and friend of the Baaghi 2 actor Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media to wish the Baaghi 2 team all the best for the film's release. Taking the action a notch higher with its second instalment Baaghi 2 will enhance the action for the audience showcasing Tiger Shroff in a more muscular avatar than the prequel. Baaghi 2 will showcase power-packed stunts and high octane sequences of all forms providing a variety of powerful sequences for action lovers.

The action flick includes a chase sequence, an indoor hand to hand combat sequence and also an outdoor mega action sequence. The action scenes will not only include hand to hand sequences but also all kinds of explosives and weapons. There has been immense excitement amongst the fans to witness the powerhouse of action perform kickass stunts yet again. The trailer has been receiving rave reviews from all quarters. Tiger Shroff is being lauded for his deadly action avatar creating anticipation for the film.

Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala strike a hat-trick as the duo would be collaborating for the third time after delivering hit films like Heropanti and Baaghi. Baaghi 2 also features Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Pratiek Babbar in pivotal roles. Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Baaghi 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and releases worldwide Friday.

