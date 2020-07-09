Jagdeep passes away: Sons Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, Johnny Lever at the funeral

Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri, Johnny Lever at the funeral at Iranian Shia Isna cemetery at Mazgaon. Picture courtesy: Shadab Khan, Suresh Karkera and Yogen Shah

Veteran actor Jagdeep passed away on Wednesday, July 8 in Mumbai. The actor, who was 81-year-old, was fondly known for playing the role of Soorma Bhopali in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay. "He passed away at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. He was not keeping well due to age-related issues", producer Mehmood Ali, a close family friend, told PTI. The funeral took place at Iranian Shia Isna cemetery at Mazgaon, Mumbai.

Jaaved Jaafri and Naved Jafri, his two sons, were clicked at the funeral by the shutterbugs. Owing to the current situation of the country, the funeral took place at a cemetery in South Bombay, by following the protocol provided by the government.



Comedian-actor Johnny Lever was also present at the funeral.



Born on March 29, 1939, as Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri in Amritsar, Jagdeep acted in over 400 films. He is best known for his role of Soorma Bhopali in Ramesh Sippy's blockbuster Sholay (1975). New-generation Bollywood buffs would recall him as Salman Khan's father in Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaaz Apna Apna (1994).

Jagdeep started his career as a child artiste in BR Chopra's 1951 release, Afsana, starring Ashok Kumar, Veena and Pran. As a child artiste he also worked in the Raj Kapoor-produced Ab Dilli Door Nahin, KA Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and the AVM-produced Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke.

Later, he would make a mark with roles in films such as Bhabhi (1957) and Barkha (1959).

Jagdeep's golden patch would begin with GP Sippy's 1968 film Brahmachari, starring Shammi Kapoor. His comic role in the film was widely appreciated. Through the seventies, eighties and the nineties, he became a familiar face in Hindi films, essaying the goofy funnyman in film after film.

His last-released film is Masti Nahi Sasti in 2017. The Ali Abbas Chaudhary-directed comedy also featured Kader Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever and Prem Chopra.

(With agency inputs)