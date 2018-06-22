Jagran Film Festival: Tributes to Shashi Kapoor, Kundan Shah, Sridevi

The Jagran Film Festival, a travelling gala, has curated a line-up of over 200 films from over 100 countries

The ninth edition of the Jagran Film Festival will pay tribute to Bollywood legends Shashi Kapoor, Kundan Shah and Sridevi, whose demise left their family, friends, fans and the fraternity in mourning.

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor not only supported commercial films but also openly encouraged the production of alternative cinema. There will be a special screening at the festival, displaying his artistic excellence in the movie New Delhi Times, directed by Ramesh Sharma.

Shah's Bonga will be screened at the festival, where the works of beloved Sridevi will also light up the screen. Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish and Yash Chopra's Lamhe will be showcased.

The Jagran Film Festival, a travelling gala, has curated a line-up of over 200 films from over 100 countries. It will connect 18 cities, beginning the journey in Delhi and concluding it in Mumbai. In the capital, it begins on June 29 and concludes on July 3.

