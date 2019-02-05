Jagran New Media launched its Gujarati Portal

national

Present at the launch was versatile Indian film and theatre actor Boman Irani. He graced the occasion with his effervescent personality and encouraging words which got everyone present at the launch elated

Jagran New Media the digital wing of Jagran Prakashan Ltd launched the Gujarati language digital portal – www.gujaratimidday.com. The site is the online presence of mid-day Gujarati - Mumbai's second largest Gujarati newspaper. Present at the launch was versatile Indian film and theatre actor Boman Irani. He graced the occasion with his effervescent personality and encouraging words which got everyone present at the launch elated. He joined in the celebration by cutting the cake with all the Midday employees. He was also seen wishing the GujaratiMidday.com team good luck and encouraging them to keep up the good work.

Speaking at the launch, Boman Irani said "I am glad I could be a part of this celebration with the mid-day family. Gujarati is one of the most widely spoken language across the world and it’s a very proud feeling that now through this website launch Midday Gujarati will be able to reach out to more people from the Gujarati speaking community across the world. Gujarati’s are very proud of their culture and that’s what the website aims to achieve by providing content which brings the local flavour of a true Gujarati."

Commenting on the launch of Gujaratimidday.com, Bharat Gupta, CEO – Jagran New Media said "Today, regional languages are the growth drivers for digital content consumption in India. We at Jagran New Media aspire to be the most preferred digital content platform of the country and therefore we keep expanding our portfolio in regional languages (in addition to our news portals in English and Hindi languages). With the launch of Gujaratimidday.com, we aim to serve the content needs of readers who love to consume content in Gujarati language."

Speaking at the launch of the website, Rachna Kanwar, COO – Jagran Digital said "Gujarati is one of the most widely spoken Indian languages in the world with more than 55m + people worldwide speaking and reading it. With the launch of Gujaratimidday.com we have extended our reach to this audience that resides not just in India but all over the world providing them with real-time news and keeping them abreast about their community and culture. Our focus will be to give our readers local content from Gujarat and Mumbai apart from covering the national and international happenings."

The website brings all the content from mid-day Gujarati to every home, which can now be accessed from anywhere in the world. Apart from the print content there will be a lot of exclusive content on the website covering Gujarat politics, business, entertainment (Dhollywood & Bollywood) and more. We have 8 celebrity columnists writing for us Manoj Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi, Apara Mehta, J D Majethia, Sanjay Goradia, Singer Pankaj Udhas, motivational speaker Sanjay Rawal and writer Praveen Solanki.

Gujaratimidday.com brings the essence, spice and flavour of a true Gujarati in every way. The site has rich media content covering varied content genres like food, lifestyle, places, culture and more local content. The site is designed and developed keeping in mind the soul of Gujarati culture and therefore holds true to its brand proposition of ‘Mijaj Gujaratno’. Gujaratimidday.com aims to attract the Gujarati community from across the world and aspires to become the most preferred online destination of Gujarati community for their content requirements related to news, information, and entertainment.

Gujaratimidday.com is the regional news and information portal from Jagran New Media, which already publishes online content in many languages like English, Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi.

