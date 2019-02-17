Manish Tewari: Jaish has close ties with PTI, India must act against Pakistan

national

A JeM terrorist rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a CPRF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway around 3.15 pm on February 14, killing as many as 40 CRPF personnel

Manish Tewari

Congress leader Manish Tewari has urged the Centre to take stringent action against Pakistan with regard to the Pulwama terror attack, asserting that Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the attack, enjoys "close ties" with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking on the sidelines of a book launch here on Saturday, Tewari said, "We are continuous of the opinion that this is a ghastly attack and Jaish-e-Mohammad, which has taken responsibility of this attack, has very close ties with Imran Khan's party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Hence this makes Pakistan government responsible for this attack and whatever action the Indian government takes, we are with them."

He also outlined that the person behind the attack was the same terrorist whom the previous NDA government had released inÂ Kandahar.

Why did this attack happen and what were the lapses needs to be investigated. However, the person behind this attack is Maulana Masood Azhar, the same man whom the previous NDA government has released in Kandahar. It is important to settle scores with them. The whole country is standing with the government and our armed forces, he said.

A day after the attack, the Centre withdrew 'Most Favoured Nation' status granted to Pakistan and called for "international isolation" of the neighbouring country. Over 48 countries have come out in support of India and condemned the dastardly terror attack.

