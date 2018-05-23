Jake Gyllenhaal joins Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel

It's currently unknown what role he would be playing, but people connected to Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel say he would likely be the new villain, joining Michael Keaton, who will return to reprise his role of Vulture



Jake Gyllenhaal

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has been roped in to star in the upcoming sequel of popular superhero film 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'. It's currently unknown what role he would be playing, but people connected to the project say he would likely be the new villain, joining Michael Keaton, who will return to reprise his role of Vulture, reported Variety.

Tom Holland is returning to play Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Marisa Tomei also coming back for the sequel. Besides them, Jon Watts will also return as director. For Gyllenhaal, it marks his first time in the comic-book realm. Though over the last decade he has starred in more dramatic fare, the star has said he isn't against doing a particular genre and takes each piece of material into consideration. He is currently filming Dan Gilroy's horror thriller 'Velvet Buzzsaw'.

