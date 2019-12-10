Jam away from home

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Travel

The charm of spending an evening on a terrace or in an open space during the months of winter is not one you can experience vicariously.

Unfortunately, winters in Mumbai can often act against that end.

Karjat however, can provide some respite. This weekend, gather your friends and head to a farmhouse for what promises to be a fun night in the backdrop of verdant expanses.

The Farmhouse Music Jam is an overnight camping and music event organised by Amreena Farmhouse, a quaint little space in Avalas. If you're a musician or simply love music, this could become the perfect getaway for you. You can choose to attend the gig and return the same night, or stay back for the night camp by paying Rs 300 more and getting an upgrade. The packages include basic amenities like tents, beds and food, also snacks, tea and meals.

At Amreena Farmhouse, 14, 1/7, Avalas.

On December 14, 3 pm to December 15, 11 am

Call 9819744292

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 700 (for same day return); Rs 1,000 (for overnight stay)

