James Bond actor Daniel Craig pays tribute to original 007 Sean Connery

James Bond actor Daniel Craig on Saturday (local time) in a statement paid tribute to the original 007, Sir Sean Connery after his demise.

The statement from the latest James Bond flick 'No Time To Die' actor was posted on the official Instagram account of 007.

"Statement from Daniel Craig: "It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more," the statement read.

The 52-year-old actor went on to admire Sir Sean Connery's work and said that his wit and charm could only be measured in "mega watts."

"He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster," the statement read.

"He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course," the statement further read.

Actor Sean Connery, famed for his portrayal of James Bond passed away on Saturday at the age of 90.

The Scottish-born actor was an audience favourite for more than 40 years and one of the screen's most reliable and distinctive leading men.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever