James Bond filming cancelled after Daniel Craig's injury

Shooting on the set of the new "James Bond" movie was suspended after actor Daniel Craig suffered from an injury in Jamaica. Craig, 51, is believed to have hurt his ankle while running during filming, reported thesun.co.uk. Craig had to be flown to the US for x-rays, leaving the production held up. The actor, who is determined to do nearly all of his own stunts, reportedly raged after the accident.

Craig was "suited and booted" for one of his last scenes in Jamaica when he took the tumble, said a source, adding that he had been sprinting when he slipped and fell awkwardly.

The insider said: "He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle. As you'd expect he was also pretty angry that it had happened. He threw his suit jacket on the ground in sheer frustration."

The source told thesun.co.uk that filming at Pinewood Studios, which was scheduled for the weekend, was cancelled as a result. "Daniel flew out of Jamaica for the US and has already seen a specialist," said the source.

Craig took over as James Bond in 2005's "Casino Royale", which saw him suffer a brutal blow and two of his teeth accidentally knocked out during a stunt. He also tore a shoulder muscle and injured his ribs while shooting "Quantum of Solace".

