James Courtney vrooms into Michael Clarke's ex-wife Kyly's life?

Australian V8 supercars champion James Courtney and former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke's ex-wife Kyly have reportedly rekindled romance.



According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, the couple had split earlier this month after being unable to make their long-distance relationship work. Kyly is based in Sydney, while Courtney is from Queensland.

Now, there is talk that the pair have given their relationship another chance after online users noticed that the V8 supercars driver left a number of flirty messages on Kyly's Instagram posts.

Recently, Courtney, 40, commented on Kyly's post after she Instagrammed a picture of her work place and wrote: "Nice guns and boots." On December 20, he wrote: "No picture credit," along with a winking emoji on a picture of Kyly posing by a wooden door.

