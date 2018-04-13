James McAvoy and Bill Hader in talks for It: Chapter 2

If finalised, James McAvoy will portray the character of adult Bill Denbrough while Bill Hader will play the adult Richie Tozier in It Chapter 2



Actors James McAvoy and Bill Hader are in negotiations to join the cast of the sequel to the horror hit "It". Jessica Chastain is already aboard the project, which has been titled "It: Chapter Two", and will playing the role of adult Beverly. If finalised, McAvoy will portray the character of adult Bill Denbrough while Hader will play the adult Richie Tozier, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jaeden Lieberher played the young Bill in the original while Richie was portrayed by "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard. Director Andy Muschietti is coming back to direct, with Gary Dauberman penning the script. Bill Skarsgard is also expected to return as Pennywise for the sequel.

"Chapter One" of "It" followed the first half of Stephen King's novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him. "Chapter Two" will follow the last half of the novel, where the characters return to their hometown years later as adults and are forced to face Pennywise once again. The sequel is expected to begin production in July and has a release date of September 6, 2019.

