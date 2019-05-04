Jamie Dornan to star in John Patrick Shanley's next

hollywood

Jamie Dornan and Holliday will essay the role of two stubborn lovers whose families are fighting over a patch of land

Jamie Dornan

'Fifty Shades of Grey' fame Jamie Dornan is ready for John Patrick Shanley's next film 'Wild Mountain Theme' and is set to star alongside Holliday Grainger.'

As reported by Variety, the film which is an adaptation of Shanley's hit Broadway play, 'Outside Mullingar' will be directed by Shanley himself.

Jamie and Holliday will essay the role of two stubborn lovers whose families are fighting over a patch of land. That piece of land separates the farms of the two families.

Leslie Urdang, Anthony Bregman, Alex Witchel and Martina Niland will be producing the film with Andrew Kramer, executive producing the film.

The film is expected to start production this summer in Ireland and New York.

John Patrick Shanley is an Academy Award-winning director, previously known for 'Moonlight' which released in 2016 and 'Doubt' which hit the theatres in 2008.

Jamie Dornan made headlines when he and wife Amelia Warner welcomed a baby girl a month ago.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates