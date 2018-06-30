Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes going strong despite break-up rumours

Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes have been rumoured to be a couple since 2013, but have never publicly accepted their relationship

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are still together despite rumours that they have called off their relationship. A source said, "Jamie was telling friends he's expecting his girlfriend Katie Holmes to join him in Atlantic City. Katie's daughter, Suri, wouldn't be coming down because she was in summer camp."

This development comes after reports earlier in the week which suggested that Holmes had dumped Foxx due to her alleged trust issues. Sources informed that Foxx was keeping it together in Atlantic City, where he indicated Holmes and he are still a pair and would see each soon. Holmes' representative told the split was "100 per cent untrue".

They have been rumoured to be a couple since 2013, but have never publicly accepted their relationship. Foxx even abruptly left an interview this year when the subject was turned to Holmes.

