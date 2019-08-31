Jamie Foxx spends quality time with Sela Vave

hollywood

Actor Jamie Foxx was once again spotted enjoying his time with singer Sela Vave.

File picture of Jamie Foxx. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Actor Jamie Foxx was once again spotted enjoying his time with singer Sela Vave in Los Angeles.

They have been spotted together multiple times since June. This time, Foxx and Vave were seen enjoying the Malibu Chili Cook-Off Festival on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Foxx, 51, stepped out in head-to-toe black and wore a matching cap. Vave, 21, wore a light pink garment with a sweetheart neckline. Foxx was joined by his daughter Annalise Bishop, 10, who wore a colourful sweatshirt and pink trousers.

Foxx sparked rumours of a break-up with actress Katie Holmes when he was spotted hanging out with Vave in August. They were photographed holding hands as they left a nightclub here.

Foxx had denied any romantic ties to the aspiring singer. He said he is mentoring her on her journey to become a successful recording artist.

