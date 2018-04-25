14-year-old girl student raped, one accused arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

While one of the accused has been arrested, a hunt is on to nab the other one, they said

Two persons allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl student and raped her in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Wednesday.

While one of the accused has been arrested, a hunt is on to nab the other one, they said. A class ninth student was allegedly raped by two persons yesterday in Poonch area, a senior Police officer told PTI.

The victim was returning to her home when two persons, identified as Azhar and Rafeeq, allegedly kidnapped the minor and then raped her, as per the official reports.

According to the reports, the duo had also threatened the girl to not reveal about the incident to anyone. However, the girl did inform her family about it, who then filed a police complaint against the accused.

Police said they have registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) against the accused, and that they are investigating the matter for further details.

