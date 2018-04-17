Jammu and Kashmir: 32 injured in bus accident

Apr 17, 2018, 17:19 IST | PTI

A passenger bus skid off the road and overturned in Uri this morning, resulting in injuries to 32 persons, a police official said

At least 32 persons were injured today in a road accident in Uri area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. A passenger bus skid off the road and overturned in Uri this morning, resulting in injuries to 32 persons, a police official said.

He said one person was referred to a hospital here while others were admitted to a local hospital.

