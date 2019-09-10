Jammu and Kashmir: Eight LeT terrorist associates nabbed in Sopore

Sopore: Eight terrorist associates who were involved in threatening and intimidation of locals by publishing and circulating of posters on the behest of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliates, were arrested on Monday, sources told PTI.

The police have identified the arrested as Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmad Mir. They are accused of preparing the threatening posters and circulating them in Sopore.

If sources are to be believed, an active local terrorist namely Sajad Mir alias Haidar and his other associates Muddasir Pandith and Asif Maqbool Bhat affiliated with the terror outfit were the principal architects on whose orders the posters were published and circulated in the locality.

The police have recovered and seized the computers, other accessories and incriminating materials which were used for drafting and publishing of the posters, the sources further said. The police are also investigating the involvement of the terrorists in the recent killing of civilians in the area, which is underway.

With inputs from PTI

