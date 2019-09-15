MENU

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army initiates training sessions for civilians

Published: Sep 15, 2019, 13:10 IST |

The session organized for defence committees involving civilians included firing practice and medical examination of the members

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army initiates training sessions for civilians
Pic/Twitter

The Indian Army organised a session on Saturday to train the volunteers of the village defence committees (VDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

Army's White Knight Corps took to Twitter to inform about the session involving civilians which included firing practice and medical examination of the members.

Also Read: Pakistan raises white flag to recover two soldiers' bodies along LoC

The committee, that includes villagers, was set up aiming to strengthen the security of the people living in the rural and remote areas of the region. It was initiated as a part of the strategy to counter the terror activities in the valley, ANI reported.

Civilians in Jammu and Kashmir have often been caught in the shellings between the Indian and Pakistani armed forces. Earlier this month, a 30-month-old girl was injured in the shellings at Sopore near Poonch after which she was taken to Delhi for treatment. Moreover, eight terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested for publishing and circulating posters to threaten and intimidate locals. On Friday, three other terrorists were taken into custody with four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition, besides cash of Rs 11,000 recovered from them.

With inputs from ANI

