Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army initiates training sessions for civilians

The Indian Army organised a session on Saturday to train the volunteers of the village defence committees (VDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector.

Army's White Knight Corps took to Twitter to inform about the session involving civilians which included firing practice and medical examination of the members.

#VillageDefenceCommittee training organised at #Naoshera to refresh their weapon training & intelligence gathering skills. Session included firing practice & medical examination of the members. #ArmyForAwaam initiative lauded by local populace. @NorthernComd_IA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/ixyaV5kBBD — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 15, 2019

The committee, that includes villagers, was set up aiming to strengthen the security of the people living in the rural and remote areas of the region. It was initiated as a part of the strategy to counter the terror activities in the valley, ANI reported.

Civilians in Jammu and Kashmir have often been caught in the shellings between the Indian and Pakistani armed forces. Earlier this month, a 30-month-old girl was injured in the shellings at Sopore near Poonch after which she was taken to Delhi for treatment. Moreover, eight terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested for publishing and circulating posters to threaten and intimidate locals. On Friday, three other terrorists were taken into custody with four AK-56 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, six magazines and 180 rounds of ammunition, besides cash of Rs 11,000 recovered from them.

