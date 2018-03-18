Jammu government doctor sacked over Facebook post

Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of the Registrar of the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for an "anti-government" post on Facebook, an official said on Sunday





The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of the Registrar of the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for an "anti-government" post on Facebook, an official said on Sunday.

Amit Kumar was sacked after he violated rules that prevent a government servant from using social media to write anti-government posts. Kumar had been appointed for three years on contract to serve at the GMC Jammu.

The official said Kumar used his Facebook account to "provoke" readers.

