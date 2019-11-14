Jamnabai's striker Mahi Motasha makes merry

Jamnabai Narsee's (Juhu) skillful striker Mahi Motasha displayed excellent touch and perfect finishing, scoring twice inside the opening 10 minutes, to set the tone for a 5-0 win over Carmel of St Joseph (Malad) in a girls' U-12 Division-I league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Mahi struck in the sixth and 10th minutes to give her team a fine start. Her teammates Amishilla Surelca (18th min), Ashlesha Pathankar (24th) and Anahita Dudeja (35th) added a goal each to complete the rout.

Camrynn scores for Scottish

Camrynn Fernandes

Meanwhile, in two keenly contested encounters, Bombay Scottish (Mahim) rode on Camrynn Fernandes' lone strike to beat Arya Bidya Mandir (Juhu) 1-0.

Adelia stars for Carmel

Later, Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) got the better of Dhirubhai Ambani International (BKC) 1-0 thanks to an Adelia Picardo strike. Thereafter, Christ Church (Byculla) drew 2-2 with Mary Immaculate Girls (Borivali). Khadija Sham and Ayn Sayed scored for Christ Church while Mary Immaculate equalised through Kashish Purohit and Keira D'Souza.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates