Jana Kramer opens up about her miscarriages

Actress-singer Jana Kramer has shared how "devastated" she felt after her third miscarriage in February 2018. In an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, she wrote a long caption under a photograph of her three-month-old son Jace Joseph, reports people.com.
"A year ago today, I got the news that I had yet again another miscarriage," began Kramer, 35. "It was after an IVF cycle. The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had. I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a (woman), and as a wife. IVF wasn't an option again because it's too expensive so I felt defeated," she continued.
A year ago today, I got the news that I had yet again another miscarriage. It was after an IVF cycle. The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had. I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a women, and as a wife. Ivf wasn’t an option again because it’s too expensive so I felt defeated. I felt blessed that we atleast had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn’t feel complete yet. So I prayed. Boy did I pray for you. And a month later Jace was created;). Jace we prayed so hard for you and through all the tears I now know I went through it all to get to you. To all the woman out there who have suffered miscarriages and still waiting for your rainbow baby, you are not alone. And I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything know you’re not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago. I pray you will see your silver lining too.
Of her three-year-old daughter with husband Mike Caussin, she said: "I felt blessed that we at least had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn't feel complete yet." She also had a message for all the women out there who have suffered miscarriages and are still "waiting for your rainbow baby, you are not alone".
"And I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything, know you're not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago. I pray you will see your silver lining too." Kramer has had a total of five losses, including three miscarriages.
