Jana Kramer opens up about her miscarriages

Updated: Mar 02, 2019, 08:44 IST | IANS

The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had. I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a (woman), and as a wife. IVF wasn't an option again because it's too expensive so I felt defeated," she continued

Jana Kramer opens up about her miscarriages
Jana Kramer

Actress-singer Jana Kramer has shared how "devastated" she felt after her third miscarriage in February 2018. In an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, she wrote a long caption under a photograph of her three-month-old son Jace Joseph, reports people.com.

"A year ago today, I got the news that I had yet again another miscarriage," began Kramer, 35. "It was after an IVF cycle. The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had. I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a (woman), and as a wife. IVF wasn't an option again because it's too expensive so I felt defeated," she continued.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A year ago today, I got the news that I had yet again another miscarriage. It was after an IVF cycle. The embryo was a boy and it was the last embryo we had. I was devastated. I felt like I failed as a women, and as a wife. Ivf wasn’t an option again because it’s too expensive so I felt defeated. I felt blessed that we atleast had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn’t feel complete yet. So I prayed. Boy did I pray for you. And a month later Jace was created;). Jace we prayed so hard for you and through all the tears I now know I went through it all to get to you. To all the woman out there who have suffered miscarriages and still waiting for your rainbow baby, you are not alone. And I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything know you’re not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago. I pray you will see your silver lining too.

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) onFeb 28, 2019 at 10:22am PST

Of her three-year-old daughter with husband Mike Caussin, she said: "I felt blessed that we at least had our Jolie Rae but our family just didn't feel complete yet." She also had a message for all the women out there who have suffered miscarriages and are still "waiting for your rainbow baby, you are not alone".

"And I know nothing I say will make the yearning or pain any better but if anything, know you're not alone and that I was in the same spot a year ago. I pray you will see your silver lining too." Kramer has had a total of five losses, including three miscarriages.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

hollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Movie Review: Luka Chuppi versus Sonchiraiya

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK