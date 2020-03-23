Search

Janata Curfew in Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, family ring bells to thank coronavirus warriors

Published: Mar 23, 2020, 10:28 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Ambani and his family were gathered on the terrace to thank the coronavirus warriors with the ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping.

A screengrab of the video.
A screengrab of the video.

Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani on Sunday lent his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a ''Janata curfew'' as the country battles the spread of coronavirus.

Ambani and his family were gathered on the terrace to thank the coronavirus warriors with the ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Ambani familyâ¤ï¸Do follow us for more âï¸ . Followâ¡ï¸ @swxpnil_511k Followâ¡ï¸ @nitaambani9 . . . #jio #jiofiber #ambani @reliancejio launch #viratkohli @virat.kohli @anushkasharma #NitaAmbani #AkashAmbani #MumbaiIndians #IPL #misquad2020 #MIPaltan #india #NitaAmbani #MukeshAmbani #ShahrukhKhan #AnantAmbani #IshaAmbani #nitaambani #mukeshambani #jio #reliancefoundation #reliance #radhikamerchant #anantambani #shlokamehta #akashambani #akustoletheshlo #ishaambani #anandpiramal #ishawedsanand #antilia #india #rich #ambani #bollywood #rich #mukeshambani #nitaambani #ishaambani @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @nitaambani9 @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt @priyankachopra

A post shared by NITA AMBANI (@nitaambani9) onMar 22, 2020 at 11:19am PDT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the ''Janata curfew'' and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19.

So far, there have been over 390 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Important Update
MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times

MID-DAY: Bringing You News In Extraordinary Times