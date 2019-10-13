Jane Fonda arrested during climate change protest

Oscar-winning actor-activist Jane Fonda, 81, was arrested during a climate change protest in Washington, DC, on Friday. "Today, the United States Capitol Police arrested 16 individuals for unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the US Capitol," said Capitol Police communications director Eva Malecki. She added that all were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

The protest was associated with the actor's Fire Drill Fridays campaign, in which Fonda vowed to protest every Friday through the end of the year on Capitol Hill "to demand that action by our political leaders be taken to address the climate emergency we are in".

"I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created," Fonda said on the campaign's site. "I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore—and even worse—empower the industries that are destroying our planet for profit," she added.

The actor recently told the Washington Post that she moved to DC to be more active in urging for action against climate change, telling the publication, "We're going to engage in civil disobedience and we're going to get arrested every Friday".

