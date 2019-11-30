Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have a reunion in the U.S.

It seems Janhvi Kapoor can never have enough of her sister Khushi Kapoor, and that's the reason she keeps visiting the U.S. And something similar happened recently when the sisters had a reunion of sorts in the city. And as expected, had a ball and a blast!

Janhvi couldn't stop uploading Insta stories to tell the world how much fun she was having with her sister. In the first story, she wrote- Too much Khushi, and we can see that on Khushi's face.

Have a look:

In the next story, she posted a picture of her food and wrote- Life feels complete. Do you agree? Have a look right here:

It was Khushi's turn to upload a picture of Janhvi and we could see the actress enjoying her meal while giving a funny expression for the camera. She looks cute and adorable indeed. Take a look right here:

And lastly, in case you want to know where they were having fun, it was 208 Rodeo. Ever been there? Take a look:

We reiterate that Khushi Kapoor has everything it takes to be a Bollywood star, just like Janhvi. We hope she also makes her debut soon and it wouldn't be a better film than a film starring Janhvi herself.

On the work front, Janhvi has as many as four films coming up next year. Her first release next year is going to be Gunjan Saxena, where she plays the eponymous character. It's her second film and first biopic, a fascinating story about selflessness and success. It's all set to release on March 6, 2020. The next one is a horror-comedy, titled RoohiAfza, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. This opens in the cinemas on April 17.

Karan Johar makes his first-period drama called Takht, where the actress will essay the role of a courtesan. It's a grand film and arguably his most ambitious one. And then, the actress will collaborate with her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor for a female-centric film. It seems she's all set to own 2020. And how could we forget, she's also doing the much-awaited Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Can it get better than this?

