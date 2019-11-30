Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have a reunion in the U.S.
Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor met each other again in the U.S. and as expected, had a gala time
It seems Janhvi Kapoor can never have enough of her sister Khushi Kapoor, and that's the reason she keeps visiting the U.S. And something similar happened recently when the sisters had a reunion of sorts in the city. And as expected, had a ball and a blast!
Janhvi couldn't stop uploading Insta stories to tell the world how much fun she was having with her sister. In the first story, she wrote- Too much Khushi, and we can see that on Khushi's face.
Have a look:
In the next story, she posted a picture of her food and wrote- Life feels complete. Do you agree? Have a look right here:
It was Khushi's turn to upload a picture of Janhvi and we could see the actress enjoying her meal while giving a funny expression for the camera. She looks cute and adorable indeed. Take a look right here:
And lastly, in case you want to know where they were having fun, it was 208 Rodeo. Ever been there? Take a look:
We reiterate that Khushi Kapoor has everything it takes to be a Bollywood star, just like Janhvi. We hope she also makes her debut soon and it wouldn't be a better film than a film starring Janhvi herself.
On the work front, Janhvi has as many as four films coming up next year. Her first release next year is going to be Gunjan Saxena, where she plays the eponymous character. It's her second film and first biopic, a fascinating story about selflessness and success. It's all set to release on March 6, 2020. The next one is a horror-comedy, titled RoohiAfza, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. This opens in the cinemas on April 17.
Karan Johar makes his first-period drama called Takht, where the actress will essay the role of a courtesan. It's a grand film and arguably his most ambitious one. And then, the actress will collaborate with her father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor for a female-centric film. It seems she's all set to own 2020. And how could we forget, she's also doing the much-awaited Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan. Can it get better than this?
Bollywood star kids Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were snapped at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The Kapoor sisters who were having a gala time together gave some major goals. All Pics/Yogen Shah.
For the outing, Khushi Kapoor opted for a stunning beige coloured top and flared jeans. She completed her look with a black sling bag. Talking about her, it is said that she will be making her Bollywood debut soon, but the details are still under the wraps. Her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor made her debut through Karan Johar's Dhadak, opposite Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter.
Speaking about Janhvi Kapoor, she donned a simple traditional white salwar suit for the outing. The girls shares a sweet bond between them, and the sister duo has confessed time and again in front of the media. Recently, Khushi was on a vacation with Janhvi and her girl gang somewhere in India. Janhvi gave a glimpse of her vacay by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram.
In the pictures, the actor is seen having a great time grasping the beauty of the hills and spending some quality time with her sister and friends. While Khushi is seen clicking selfies with her sister, Janhvi can be seen sitting beside a fast-flowing river on stony terrain.
On the work front, Janhvi is currently working on a biopic based on Gunjan Saxena, India's first-ever woman IAF officer and will also be seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer Takht alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.
Apart from the two, she will also share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in the second installment of the 2008 comedy-drama Dostana 2. In a recent interview, the Dhadak girl expressed her happiness to be a part of the film. She said, "I'm just really excited to be a part of this film! Not just because of what it's trying to say but also because the story is just so much fun. I'm happy we're talking about this subject more and more in cinema and normalising it."
Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. See photos
