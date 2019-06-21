Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Rooh Afza title changed to avoid controversy?

bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's film Rooh Afza is now changed to Roohi Afza. Reportedly, Janhvi is said to play a double role of Roohi and Afza in this horror-comedy

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor have begun work on debutant Hardik Mehta's Roohi Afza. When the film was announced earlier this year, the title was Rooh Afza. But now Rooh has suddenly become Roohi. The well-known Rooh Afza, a century-old rose concentrate, is known to be a cooling drink and widely used as a sherbet.

Did the makers object to the title? They would not like their thirst quencher to be associated with a scarefest. Producer Dinesh Vijan prefers to keep mum about the new title. Janhvi Kapoor is said to be playing a double role of Roohi and Afza. So why wasn't the film titled Roohi Afza earlier?

The film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides. Every time there is a wedding in town, local women come together to keep the groom awake through the first night in a bid to avoid the wrath of the ghost.

"For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that," Vijan said in a statement.

"Janhvi needed to oscillate between two characters which are poles apart. You will fall in love with her in one scene and won't believe she is the same girl in the next one. It's not an easy switch for an actor. It's the perfect casting," Producer Lamba added. Vijan also said that Hardik is the right choice to helm the project.

"His National Award-winning documentary 'Amdavad ma Famous' made me take notice of him. His strength lies in tapping nuances and pulling you into the world of the film. He effortlessly brings realism to bizzare situations. "There's a thin line that connect ours and the supernatural world, and he seems to have the potential to stitch that perfectly," Vijan said. The film goes on floors in Uttar Pradesh this June and is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

