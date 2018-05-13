Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to star in Karan Johar next productions?

Janhvi Kapoor is said to be under consideration for debutant Raj Mehta's film, which stars Sidharth Malhotra



Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan

There is talk that Janhvi Kapoor is likely to be roped in for another Karan Johar production after Dhadak. She is said to be under consideration for debutant Raj Mehta's film, which stars Sidharth Malhotra. It is also said that Sara Ali Khan is in talks for Shashank Khaitan's Rannbhoomi starring Varun Dhawan. This is also KJo's production.

While Janhvi Kapoor's film, Dhadak's shooting has been concluded. Dhadak, which is the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat, will mark Janhvi's foray into Bollywood, Ishaan made his acting debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set movie Beyond The Clouds.

Sara Ali Khan, who will soon start shooting for Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Ranveer Singh. Saif Ali Khan's daughter's Bollywood debut Kedarnath which stars Sushant Singh Rajput was in hot water due to financial dispute. Director Abhishek Kapoor has finally been able to zero in on a release date for his film. Kedarnath is set to release on November 30.

