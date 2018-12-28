Janhvi Kapoor calls Smriti Irani 'aunty'; Minister's response will leave you in splits

national

Janhvi Kapoor bumped into Smriti Irani recently and kept calling her aunty and constantly apologised for the same. But the Union Minister's surprises one and all with her epic response

Smriti Irani and Janhvi Kapoor in a screengrab from the boomerang video

Union Minister Smriti Irani is well known for her witty and funny comments and she once again managed to break the internet with her amusing antics. Recently, Smriti bumped into Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor at the Delhi airport where the actress called her aunty which left the minister in quite a state of shocked and confused. But Smriti being the funny person she is; took the words of Janhvi with a sense of humour.



Smriti shared a boomerang video of hers and Janhvi Kapoor, the minister mentions how the young actor kept calling her 'aunty' and constantly apologised for the same.

While sharing the video on her Instagram Smriti captioned it: "The someone shoot me' moment —When #jahnvikapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty & you say "koi baat nahi beta" #totalsiyapa ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola [sic]"



What's more? Taking the humour one notch higher Janhvi Kapoor even liked the funny post shared by Smriti Irani.



Smriti regularly shares funny posts and Bollywood memes on her Instagram handle. Her latest post was a scene from Kareena Kapoor's movie Jab We Met. Which she captioned: The 'Take my advice, I don't use it anyways' tribe -You gave them a patient hearing in 2018, will '19 be the same!? [sic]"



Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak which was a remake of Marathi hit movie, Sairat. She will next seen in Karan Johar's directorial, Takht with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others. Recently, Janhvi shocked onlookers with her transformation as Gunjan Saxena, India's first ever female combat aviator. The Gen-X star is all set to step into the brave pilot's shoes and recently shot for the poster of the film at a popular studio in suburban Mumbai.



On the other hand, Smriti Irani rocked the Lok Sabha when she spoked for the abolition of Triple Talaq and raised important questions pertaining to the matter.

