Janhvi Kapoor celebrates sister Khushi Kapoor's birthday with loads of hugs

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor turned a year older, and sister Janhvi hosted a bash for the star kid. Looking at the pictures, Khushi looks no less than the Frozen queen, Elsa, in her ice-blue dress. The birthday girl completed her look with a dainty diamond necklace and hoops during the celebration.

Khushi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of pictures which is all about squishy hugs. Well, who hates them anyway? The sister duo left the bay earlier this week, and it seems like the family is having a whale of a time on the foreign island. They are joined by dad Boney Kapoor, cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor among others.

Janhvi Kapoor with sister Khushi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram account

Ghost Stories actress Janhvi was seen wearing a white maxi dress during the celebration, Aniji Dhawan, who has also joined the family, opted for a cobalt blue bodycon dress for the in-house party. Speaking of Shanaya, she opted for an LBD to celebrate Khushi's birthday.

View this post on Instagram Back to basics ð¦ A post shared by Anjini Dhawan (@anjinidhawan) onNov 3, 2020 at 4:16am PST

Khushi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with two beautiful cakes. While one was a blue ombre fluffy cake, and the second one was filled with fresh berries. It seems like the sister's club was a blast on the special occasion of Khushi Kapoor's birthday.

Khushi Kapoor with Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor/picture courtesy: Anjini Dhawan's Instagram account

Khushi Kapoor shared in a media interaction earlier, "I just want people to know I am a real person. I didn't really know how to handle it, so my self-esteem issues and insecurities stem from that." She further added, "I didn't look like my mom and I didn't look like my sister, so sometimes, people would point that out and make fun of me. I wasn't the healthiest about it at some point and it affected the way I would eat and the way I would dress."

Anjini Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor/picture courtesy: Anjini Dhawan's Instagram account

Khushi Kapoor was in New York, studying film making in the city. She returned to Mumbai during the pandemic outbreak.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news